IUPUI study: COVID caused lower populations, long-lasting policy changes at Indiana jails

DANVILLE, Ind. — Changes made at the Hendricks County Jail and other jails across central Indiana will last long beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers found.

According to a study released by IUPUI’s Center for Health and Justice Research, inmate populations at jails in Indiana and across the country dropped by nearly a third at the beginning of the pandemic. Those populations have ticked upward since then, but remain lower than pre-pandemic levels in many counties.

Sheriff Brett Clark’s numbers in Hendricks County follow that pattern. Clark noted that prior to March 2020, the jail was almost always at or above capacity.

“When the numbers are low, it allows you to isolate anyone coming into our jail,” Clark said.

Even now, the jail remains at about 80% capacity.

“I think they’re down mostly because we’re not fully out of it yet and the courts and things are still just now opening back up to jury trials,” Clark said.

Researchers Staci Rising and Dr. Kevin Martyn said they hoped that by studying the effect of COVID-19, the public and criminal justice stakeholders would be able to make future decisions about local jails.

“I don’t know that there’s a great precedent for the scale of change that we saw in a very, very short period of time,” Martyn said.

“There were a lot of changes, obviously there was some stress involved with those changes probably both for inmates and for staff,” Rising said.

In many cases, Rising noted that Sheriffs and jail staff planned to continue practices adopted during the pandemic even after it ended. Those included virtual programming, virtual court, telemedicine, isolation and cleaning practices.

Sheriff Clark planned to keep using new UV light technology to clean jail areas and items coming into the jail, so much so that he used CARES Act money to purchase new UV light cleaning devices.

Clark said he would also keep policies in place that encourage deputies to issue citations or summons, rather than making arrests, in low level offense cases, though he did note that he doesn’t think current population levels could remain as low as they are now once courts return to full operations.

“We’ve always tried to do that here but that’s just good common sense policing with balancing the public safety aspect of what we do,” Clark said.

Martyn said he and other researchers are looking at other data to determine potential effects of the decrease in population and plan to release more soon. You can read the most recent study brief in full here.