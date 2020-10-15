Ivy Tech chosen to develop industry-recognized apprenticeship programs

(WEHT) — Ivy Tech Community College has been selected as one of 18 organizations in the nation to oversee the development of high-quality Industry-Recognized Apprenticeship Programs (IRAPs).

Ivy Tech is the only organization from Indiana.

SREs, Standards Recognition Entities, are third party industry and workforce leaders that will evaluate and recognize high-quality IRAPs consistent with the Department’s standards. Ivy Tech, along with the other SREs, is tasked with expanding apprenticeship opportunities in industries where they have been underutilized.

“While Ivy Tech Community College supports dozens of Registered Apprenticeship Programs through the USDOL, the creation of IRAPs will greatly expand opportunities beyond the traditional programs, and provide additional flexibility and customization to increase apprenticeship programs across the state of Indiana,” said Ivy Tech Executive Director of Apprenticeships Teresa Hess.

Registered Apprenticeship is an “earn and learn” model that combines on-the job-learning with related classroom instruction that increases an apprentice’s skill level and wages.

