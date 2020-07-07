Ivy Tech president speaks at White House roundtable on reopening schools

WASHINGTON (WEHT) — Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann represented Indiana Tuesday at the White House.

Ellspermann was part of a group of educators participating in a roundtable discussion with President Trump on getting the nation’s kids safely back in school for the first day of classes.

Ellspermann says has Ivy Tech has 160,000 students and many are 29 and 30-year-olds coming back to school part-time. She also talked about the school’s plans for the fall.

“We will operate, we will be face to face, we will be hybrid, we will be virtual and for our single moms we’ll even be ‘learn anywhere’ which means that they can decide week to week if they can come on campus or be virtual or be asynchronous. We know we have to change to meet the needs, but we appreciate the great support of this administration and we will continue to work on behalf of ensuring that this economy has the workforce and success that it needs going forward,” Ellspermann said.

(This story was originally published on July 7, 2020)

