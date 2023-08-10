HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say The Hoosier Lotto jackpot has reached $27.5 million for the August 12 drawing.

Officials say the jackpot currently ranks as the largest state lottery jackpot and the second-largest domestic jackpot, behind only Powerball which is sold in 45 states as well as Washington D.C, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Hoosier Lottery says the largest Hoosier Lotto jackpot win occurred on November 7, 2007, and was worth an estimated $54.5 million. Lottery officials say the last Hoosier Lotto jackpot win occurred on September 7, 2022, and was worth an estimated $19.5 million.

Hoosier Lottery says the winning numbers for August 9 are: 8-9-13-16-38-44. Officials say players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App by downloading here. Lottery officials say players have until 10:39 p.m., EST, Saturday to get their tickets for the 11 p.m., EST, drawing.