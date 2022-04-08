JASPER, In (WEHT) – After many weeks of competition, Jasper, Indiana won the Strongest Town contest when the final round came down to Jasper and Norwood, Ohio.

It was a close call, but Jasper edged out the winning votes by collecting 51.3% of all the votes and Norwood at 48.7%.

The contest all started months ago when resident Mark Nowotarski submitted an application on behalf of Jasper.

To celebrate, city officials are inviting everyone to the on Wednesday April 13th at 6 p.m. to the Downtown Chowdown.

Japser now joins the list of other Strongest Town winners, which include Pensacola, Florida and Traverse City, Michigan.

Strong Towns President Charles Marohn is expected to come to Jasper in the coming months to present the award in-person.