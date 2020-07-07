Jonathan Weinzapfel names primary opponent Karen Tallian honorary campaign chair

(WEHT)- Former Evansville mayor and Democratic nominee for attorney general Jonathan Weinzapfel named his primary opponent, longtime Indiana State Sen. Karen Tallian, as the honorary chair of his campaign Tuesday.

“There are few people I respect more than Karen Tallian. She ran an outstanding campaign and is one the hardest working and knowledgeable members of the Indiana General Assembly. Jonathan Weinzapfel

In a release, Weinzapfel’s campaign says both Weinzapfel and Tallian ran on a platform to remove Indiana from a lawsuit “designed to overturn the Affordable Care Act,” as well as making reforms to the criminal justice system, protecting workers’ wages, and going after scammers.

It’s critical we elect Jonathan Weinzapfel as our next Attorney General and I’m asking all those who supported me to join us in this campaign to help turn this office back to being ‘the people’s lawyer Karen Tallian

Weinzapfel served two terms as mayor and served as chancellor of Evansville’s Ivy Tech campus from 2014 through 2019. Before then, he served as a State Rep. from 1999-2003.

(This story was originally published on July 7, 2020)

