DELPHI, Ind. – Court proceedings related to the Delphi murders of Abby Williams and Libby German will remain in Carroll County.

Allen Superior Judge Fran Gull has already started her work on the case. She was appointed to handle the proceedings after Carroll County Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Diener recused himself.

Diener cited concerns about his personal safety as well as the flood of media and public inquiries about the Delphi case. Before his recusal, Diener set a Nov. 22 hearing to determine if sealed court records pertaining to the arrest and charging of 50-year-old Richard Allen will remain out of the public eye.

Gull will stick with the Nov. 22 date for the hearing, according to John McGauley, court executive for Allen Superior Court.

Richard Allen/Indiana Department of Correction

On Oct. 31, Indiana State Police announced the arrest of Allen, who’s charged with two counts of murder in connection with the Delphi case. He has been moved to twice for his personal safety and is currently at an undisclosed state facility.

Police have not revealed Allen’s connection to the Delphi case or his potential role in the girls’ deaths. Details about his arrest are limited.

Last week, Allen asked the court to provide him with a defense attorney. Before the request, he’d signaled his intention to hire private counsel.

In his letter, Allen begged for the “mercy of the court” and said he couldn’t afford to hire a defense attorney given his current employment status following his arrest. He also said his wife had been forced to abandon her employment and their home for her “personal safety.”

Abby Williams and Libby German were found dead in Delphi on Feb. 14, 2017, after being reported missing the previous day. Their murders have gone unsolved for more than 5 years in a case that’s garnered national attention.