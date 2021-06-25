Judge: Indiana must continue federal unemployment benefits

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – A Marion County judge ordered Indiana must continue the federal government’s unemployment benefits, putting a temporary stop to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s move to drop the state from the program.

Marion Superior Court Judge John Hanley granted the preliminary injunction Friday in a lawsuit filed June 14 by two legal organizations, which argues that Indiana law requires the state to procure federal insurance benefits to residents.

Hanley wrote in his court order that Indiana’s decision to leave the federal program early violates state law. His decision requires the state to continue the extra $300 weekly payments to unemployed workers and remain in other programs that expanded unemployment benefits during the pandemic.

A copy of the order can be read here.