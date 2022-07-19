INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana law aimed at prohibiting abortions based on gender, race or disability is going into effect after a federal judge lifted an order first issued six years ago blocking its enforcement.

U.S. District Judge Tonya Walton Pratt granted an order Monday removing her injunction that was sought by the Indiana attorney general’s office after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last month to allow states to outlaw most abortions.

Another federal judge has lifted similar rulings against Indiana anti-abortion laws in recent weeks, ahead of the state Legislature meeting in a special session starting Monday during which action is expected on additional abortion restrictions.