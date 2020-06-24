Judy O’Bannon wins award for decades of preservation leadership

Ind. (WEHT) — Former Indiana first lady Judy O’Bannon is the recipient of Indiana Landmarks’ 2020 Williamson Prize for outstanding leadership in historic preservation.

O’Bannon helped launch the Indiana Main Street program, played an instrumental role in saving individual meaningful structures, engaged countless Hoosiers in preservation efforts, and produced an award-winning TV series demonstrating the impact preservation can have on communities.

“Judy O’Bannon has been a powerful advocate and ally, really humanizing historic preservation and bringing it down to a personal level,” says Marsh Davis, president of Indiana Landmarks. “She’s been uniquely effective in messaging and using her position to reach people.”

O’Bannon will be honored as part of Indiana Landmarks’ virtual annual meeting on September 12.

(This story was originally published on June 23, 2020)