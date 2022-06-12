INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — According to the The Indiana Commission for Higher Education, pandemic related issues caused a percentage drop for state’s high school graduates pursuing college or other post-secondary training. Those numbers showed only 53% of those students attended college in 2020.

The commission’s College Readiness Report stated that number was six percentage points lower than 2019 as well as marked an 18% decline from where it stood five years prior.

The report also shows the decline in the percentage of students going directly from high school to some form of college sped up in 2020, likely due to the impact of the pandemic. Over five years, the total decline was 12 percentage points.

AP helped contribute to this report.