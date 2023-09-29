HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A juvenile has been arrested after allegedly making a social media threat toward Lincoln High School.

The Vincennes Police Department states at around 7:23 p.m. Thursday evening, the department was made aware of the alleged threat, and an investigation concluded with an arrest of a 17-year-old high school student that goes to Lincoln High School.

Police state the student was charged with one count of Intimidation by Terrorist Threats, a Level 5 Felony.

Police say the Vincennes Community School Corporation and the Knox County High Tech Crime Unit assisted in the investigation.