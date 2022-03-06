GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Two K9s from different state agencies were able to assist law enforcement with a suicidal man.

Indiana DNR says out-of-state officers responded to a suicidal person call, bringing along ICO Matt Tholen with K-9 Drake and Virginia Conservation Police Officer Richard Howard with K-9 Sky.

According to DNR, deputies located and sought mental health assistance for the suicidal man, but were still looking for a gun he had hidden in the woods. They say both K-9 teams began searching, and within minutes, K-9 Sky found the firearm.

Indiana DNR praises the outstanding work from both K-9 teams during this call.