car hotwire – thief try to steal a vehicle by connecting ignition wires

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Police in South Bend are warning owners of newer model Kias to be on the lookout for thieves taking advantage of a social media trend that focuses on how to steal a vehicle without a key.

We first told you about a Lapel woman who fell victim to the so-called “Kia challenge” earlier in July.

It’s based off a TikTok video in which two people demonstrate how to start a Kia with just a USB cable.

The South Bend Police Department issued a notice on Facebook, saying officers have responded to a string of thefts and attempted thefts of Kia and Hyundais.

They offered advice to help keep your vehicle from becoming a target including parking in well-lit areas, using a steering wheel locking device, and keeping personal belongings out of view.

The South Bend PD’s Property Crimes unit is now actively investigating.