Shooting in Indy ties record at 245 homicides this year

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — With another month left in the year, Indianapolis has already tied their homicide-count from 2020. Police say a shooting at an Indianapolis apartment complex killed a man early Friday, marking its 245th homicide just this year.

Officials say the man was pronounced dead at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound just before 2 a.m. With his death tying last year’s record, it also ended a more than weeklong streak where there were no homicides in the city.

“Seeing these different things and the way that people are resolving conflict is disheartening,” said Genae Cook, IMPD’s Public Information Officer. “You know people have to understand that you have to learn how to communicate with each other and you cannot communicate by using a weapon.”

Indianapolis police Chief Randal Taylor added, saying that “it’s disappointing and frustrating that you get there with this much time left in the year.”

Police ask you to contact Detective Gary Toms at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Gary.Toms@indy.gov with any information on this case.

AP contributed to this report.