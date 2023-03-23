KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After news of the Knox County Coroner being arrested by Indiana State Police broke this morning we’re learning more about the situation.

Coroner Karen Donovan has been charged with possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl as well as official misconduct, police said.

Knox County Republican Party Chair David Shelton released a statement regarding a recent request for resignation sent to Donovan.

In part, the letter states that Donovan’s abandonment of her responsibilities is a betrayal to those who elected her.

The full statement can be read below;

Image of press release sent by David W. Shelton

As the Knox County Republican Chairman, I have received numerous complaints about the Knox County Coroner’s apparent refusal to complete the functions of that office. This is neglect of official duties as the Knox County Coroner. The abandonment of the responsibilities as a Constitutional Office Holder is a grave concern and is a betrayal to those who elected Karen Donovan to office. On March 10th, 2023, a certified letter was mailed to Coroner Donovan, requesting her resignation by March 17th, 2023. No resignation has been received. As reported in the Vincennes Sun-Commercial, the Knox County Council and Knox County Commissioners intend to seek Judicial Removal of the Knox County Coroner Karen Donovan, as set forth in IC 5-8-1-1, at each bodies first April public meeting. It is a true tragedy that many Knox County residents have been made to endure a lasting sense of loss by the inactions of the elected Knox County Coroner. Many grieving families have been made to suffer longer, waiting on Death Certificates that by law, were to be issued within 72 hours of receipt of all toxicology reports and other lab and medical reports. There are also many other issues related to the abandonment of the office of the Knox County Coroner. Being elected to office is a sacred honor and duty. The absence of concern to the taxpayers and citizens of Knox County, demonstrated by Knox County Coroner Karen Donovan’s lack of compassion and unwillingness to complete her constitutional duties, is truly a black eye not only to the Republican Party, but is an embarrassment to every political sub-division in Knox County. David W. Shelton, Knox County Republican Chairman

WTWO’s Jen Thompson met with county officials Thursday to discuss the ramifications of the arrest and investigation. This page will be updated with that additional information when it becomes available.