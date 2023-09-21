KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — It took a jury less than 10 minutes Thursday to return a guilty verdict against a Bicknell man charged with child molestation.

Court records show 24-year-old Andrew C. Derouin was found guilty of felony 1 child molesting with serious bodily injury Thursday in Knox County Circuit Court. The trial began on Tuesday and ran for three days before the jury began deliberations.

According to Knox County Prosecutor Dirk Carnahan, the jury deliberated for just seven minutes before returning the guilty verdict.

Judge Monica Carpenter Gilmore then dismissed the jury and ordered the probation department to prepare a pre-sentence investigation ahead of the October 27 sentencing date.

The charges stem from an investigation launched following a 2019 incident in which law enforcement was dispatched to Good Samaritan Hospital in relation to the sexual assault of a child.

Derouin will be held in the Knox County Jail as he awaits sentencing.