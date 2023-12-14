KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A person has been found dead in the median of U.S. 41 and now law enforcement is trying to learn how they died.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies were called to the area of U.S. 41 and Camp Arthur Road after a body was found lying near the roadway.

Sheriff Doug Vantlin did not release the identity of the deceased as they are waiting to notify next of kin, but said the person was female. Vantlin said the female appeared to have been struck by a vehicle.

The Knox County Coroner reportedly confirmed the death at the scene of the incident. Indiana State police were called in to perform crash reconstruction.

Sheriff Vantlin added that investigators are attempting to determine what kind of vehicle was involved.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story – follow MyWabashValley.com for updates as new information becomes available.