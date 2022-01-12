Lake County halts jury trials through Jan. 31 over COVID-19

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — Jury trials have been halted through Jan. 31 in Indiana’s second most populous county because of rising local infection rates and hospitalizations from COVID-19.

Lake Superior Court Judge Salvador Vasquez announced the decision Wednesday. Lake County appears to have the highest seven-day positivity rate in the state at 28%, followed by Newton County at 25%, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

The Indiana Supreme Court ordered courts shut in late 2020 through March 2021 and subsequently gave county judges the power to shut down. The Lake County courts will reevaluate the trial halt for February. Last week, jury trials in Marion County were canceled until at least Jan. 21.