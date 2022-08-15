INDIANA (WEHT) – Twenty Indiana counties will receive funds for improving local bodies of water, thanks to $1,291,900 in grants awarded by DNR Director Dan Bortner through the DNR‘s Lake and River Enhancement (LARE) program.

A press release says LARE grants are funded through the annual LARE fee paid by boat owners when they register their watercraft with the Bureau of Motor Vehicles. The grants allow for the completion of projects that would be difficult for local organizations to fund on their own.

Officials say the grants will fund projects benefiting seven lakes and seventeen rivers and streams across Indiana. Most of the projects aim to improve water quality by addressing sediment and nutrient inputs into lakes and streams. Improved water quality helps maintain sustainable fish and wildlife populations as well as improve recreational opportunities in Indiana.

Recently, Mount Vernon received a LARE grant to address erosion and sediment buildup concerns. It got $100,000 in funds. The new grant will allow construction of proactive measures to preserve the riverbank and prevent erosion from threatening the features at Riverbend Park and the City’s Free Public Access Boat Ramp.

Here is a full list of where the rest of the grant money went can be found below.