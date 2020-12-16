Last day for Hoosiers to file for a claim in the Equifax data breach

INDIANA (WEHT) Attorney General Curtis Hill said Wednesday that the nearly 4 million eligible Hoosiers who have not visited IndianaEquifaxClaims.com and filed a claim for a restitution payment in light of the massive Equifax data breach must do so the end of Wednesday.

Attorney General Hill launched IndianaEquifaxClaims.com Oct. 5 following a settlement with Equifax after the credit-reporting bureau suffered a massive data breach. The breach, which occurred from May 2017 to July 2017, compromised the personal information of approximately 147 million Americans, including roughly 3.9 million Indiana residents. Social Security numbers, dates of birth, addresses, driver’s license numbers and credit card information were compromised.

Indiana was one of two states that opted not to participate in a multistate settlement with Equifax in July 2019. Instead, the Office of the Attorney General chose to file its own lawsuit against the company and, ultimately, negotiate its own settlement.

As part of Indiana’s settlement, Equifax agreed to pay the state $19.5 million. Indiana received more money than any of the states that participated in the multistate settlement, which distributed $175 million among those states. Nearly all of Indiana’s settlement was directed toward restitution payments to affected consumers. A portion of the settlement went toward administering the payments.

(This story was originally published on December 16, 2020)