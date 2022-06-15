INDIANAPOLIS — The latest round of Indiana State Fair performers has been announced!

Pop singer Jesse McCartney and country music star Travis Tritt are joining the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage schedule.

They join previously announced acts like Kansas, KC and the Sunshine Band, and Trace Adkins.

The concerts are free with paid fair admission, and seating is first-come, first-served.

Hoosier Lottery Free Stage performance schedule:

Kansas – Friday, July 29 (opening day)

Jesse McCartney – Saturday, July 30

We The Kingdom – Sunday, July 31

Chaka Khan – Wednesday, August 3

Gone 2 Paradise (Tribute to Jimmy Buffett) – Thursday, August 4

Travis Tritt – Friday, August 5

The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band – Saturday, August 6

Trace Adkins – Wednesday, August 10

Too Fighters (A Tribute to Foo Fighters) – Thursday, August 11

KC & The Sunshine Band – Friday, August 12

El Dia de los Latinos en la Feria del Estado de Indiana presented by Radio Latina (Latino-Fest at the Indiana State Fair) – Saturday, August 13

Zach Williams – Sunday, August 14

Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, The Classics IV, The Vogues, The Cowsills – Wednesday, August 17

Small Town (A Tribute to John Mellencamp) – Thursday, August 18

Carly Pearce – Friday, August 19

Vixen & Autograph – Saturday, August 20

Gospel Music Day featuring Fred Hammond – Sunday, August 21

All shows start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted otherwise.

The 2022 Indiana State Fair is scheduled to open on Friday, July 29 and runs through August 21. This year’s theme is “Fun at the Speed of Summer.”