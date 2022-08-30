INDIANA (WEHT) – An Indiana district court has dismissed a lawsuit from Planned Parenthood challenging an Indiana law requiring physicians, hospitals and abortion clinics to report abortion complications to the Indiana Department of Health.

According to a press release from Attorney General Todd Rokita, Planned Parenthood originally challenged the law in 2018, winning the case at a district court level before losing against the state in appellate court. Rokita declared the dismissal of the lawsuit the fifth legal victory on behalf of Indiana’s anti-abortion laws since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

“I am grateful to our team for their persistence over many years in defending good laws protecting the sanctity of life and the health of women,” Attorney General Rokita said. “We will keep pressing onward in this important work.”

The law requires reporting of 25 complications during an abortion procedure to the Indiana Department of Health.