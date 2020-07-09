Lawsuit challenging Indiana limits on voting time extensions

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) – A lawsuit is challenging Indiana limits on voting time extensions.

According to the Associated Press, a voting rights group is saying Indiana law violates the constitution by blocking voters and candidates from asking courts to keep polling places open longer.

The law passed by legislature last year prevents anyone other than a county election board from requesting orders to extend voting hours.

The federal lawsuit filed Wednesday by The Common Cause says it delays opening polls and ballot shortages in 2018.

(This story was originally published on July 9, 2020)

