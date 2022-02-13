INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A life without parole sentence is off the table for a man standing trial in the 2017 death of an Indian police office.

Thirty-two-year-old Jason Dane Brown faces a murder charge in the deadly shooting of Southport Lt. Aaron Allan. In December, the Marion County prosecutor’s office agreed to drop their death penalty request in exchange for the judge, instead of a jury, hearing the case.

On Friday, Marion Superior Court Judge Mark Stoner said the prosecution had not established evidence for a life without parole sentence. The defense is scheduled to begin presenting its case on Monday. Brown faces up to 65 years in prison on the murder charge.