LINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Linton basketball coach Joey Hart has been placed on administrative leave, according to a release sent out by Linton-Stockton School Corporation Superintendent Kathy Goad.

This is following an arrest on the morning of December 31. Hart was arrested by a Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputy and initially charged with public intoxication, according to a booking report sent by Clay County Sheriff Brison Swearingen.

He was booked into the Clay County Justice Center on $3,000 bond.

Goad said in the release that this would be the only statement from LSSC on this action due to it being a personnel matter.

WTWO-TV reached out to the Clay County Prosecutor’s Office for the probable cause affidavit in the arrest and were told it is still under review by the prosecutor.

