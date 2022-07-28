INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana legislators are scheduled to meet for the fourth day of the special session Thursday. During the day, the full House and Senate are scheduled to meet to discuss their respective bills.

The Senate will consider amendments to the proposed near-ban on abortion. They’ll also consider a bill allocating money toward social services, and a bill addressing financial relief for Hoosiers.

The house will discuss its own financial relief bill. Their proposal is a $225 automatic taxpayer refund on top of the refund already being sent to Hoosiers. The bills passed out of their respective committees on Tuesday.

We will live stream the special sessions here and update the article throughout the day with the new information coming out of the special session.