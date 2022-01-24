Gov. Eric Holcomb gives update on Operation Allies Welcome

INDIANA (WEHT) - Attorney General Todd Rokita filed a lawsuit on Monday alleging that Google misled consumers by falsely representing the extent to which users may control how their location data is accessed, stored, used and monetized by Google.

Rokita says the lawsuit aims to penalize Google for violations of the Indiana Deceptive Consumer Sales Act and to ensure that going forward consumers can both understand and control the ways in which their personal data is obtained and used. The lawsuit is part of a bipartisan collaboration with the attorneys general of the District of Columbia, Texas and the state of Washington, all of whom are also filing lawsuits against Google.