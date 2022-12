INDIANA (WEHT) – Indiana Senator Mike Braun formally announced his campaign for governor in 2024 during a press conference on Monday.

His press conference took place just hours after Indiana Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch announced her campaign for governor in 2024. The senator filed paperwork signaling his intent to run for governor in November.

The Jasper native defeated Todd Rokita and Luke Messer in the 2018 primary before beating Joe Donnelly in the general election.