PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Indiana State Police are investigating the death of a central Indiana Police Officer at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.

ISP said during Tuesday’s press conference, a Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputy was found in the academy’s dormitory room unresponsive. Immediate life-saving measures weren’t able to revive him and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

He was identified as 49-year-old Deputy Timothy J Guyer. Guyer was attending the 230th session of the law enforcement academy. Guyer is survived by a wife and four children.

ISP added they believe this is preliminarily a “pure medical issue” and no foul play was expected.

Guyer was a lifelong Johnson County resident, family and businessman that authorities said had a “dream of being a deputy.”

The deputy was sworn in on Dec. 1, 2022 but officers have a year to complete their training at the academy once they’re sworn in. No exceptions are made on age and over 200 men and women were currently training at the academy.

The academy training is a 16-week program and officials say Guyer’s death is considered a “line of duty” police officer death.

The Indiana State Police extends its condolences to the family, friends and community of Deputy Guyer. Funeral arrangements are set to be announced in the coming days.

This is a developing story.