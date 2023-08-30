INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday they will release the video showing Deputy John Durm’s death that occurred in July.

In addition to releasing the video to the media and the public, the sheriff’s office is expected to outline recent policy changes and provide an update on the two deputies fired due to their “job performance” on the day Durm was killed.

The video is expected to be released at a press conference at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

This will be the first time Durm’s critical incident video will be shown to the public.

According to previous reports, MCSO officials said at the time, Durm was killed by 34-year-old Orlando Mitchell, a Marion County Jail inmate, while returning from a hospital visit. Mitchell allegedly attacked Durm inside the detention center’s sally port and gained control of the sheriff’s van. After fleeing in the van, Mitchell crashed the vehicle moments later in the 3000 block of Prospect Street during an escape attempt.

Orlando Mitchell is escorted in for an initial court hearing Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Marion County Community Justice Campus in Indianapolis. Mitchell is charged with two counts of murder, one count of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, and one count of escape in the July 10 death of Marion County Deputy John Durm. Mitchell is accused of fatally strangling Durm with his handcuff chain before stealing a jail transport van and crashing it in an escape attempt.

Previous reports revealed that Durm arrived at sally port in the van and walked around the van to let Mitchell out. Officials said at the time, Mitchell then stepped behind Durm,”“(raised) his hands aboveDurm’ss head and (placed) them aroundDurm’ss neck,” using the chain linkingMitchell’ss handcuffs to choke Durm.

Mitchell’s next court appearance is set for Sept. 8.