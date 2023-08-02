INDIANAPOLIS – A familiar face will return to the Indiana State Fair this week.

Former Vice President Mike Pence will visit the fair on Wednesday to deliver remarks on “the impact inflation has had on American families,” according to a news release.

It comes a day after his reaction to the latest indictment against former President Donald Trump.

Pence’s response to the indictment:

The 2024 presidential hopeful formally announced his campaign in June and recently unveiled his economic plan. Before serving as vice president under President Trump, Pence spent a term as Indiana’s governor and also represented the Hoosier State in Congress.

Wednesday’s State Fair appearance is scheduled for 12 p.m. at the Pioneer Village.