Report gives “roadmap” during 2021 sessions to close dangerous gaps in laws

CONFERENCE – Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety (Advocates) will release the 2021 Roadmap of State Highway Safety Laws, a report rating all 50 states and the District of Columbia on the passage of 16 essential traffic safety laws.

The 2021 Roadmap Report and release event will:

Assign each state a green , yellow or red rating based on the number of optimal safety laws enacted

Name the Best & Worst states

states Identify dangerous gaps in each state’s traffic safety laws that contribute to the daily toll of 100 deaths and more than 7,500 injuries on the Nation’s roads

As the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in 2020, a shocking trend also emerged: A rise in excessive speeding and impaired driving coupled with lower seat belt use leading to a substantial rise in the fatality rate on our roadways despite the presence of fewer cars.

Advocates will call on state lawmakers to use this new report as a roadmap during their 2021 legislative sessions to pass proven, effective laws that will reverse this trajectory and reduce the more than 36,600 deaths and 2.7 million injuries resulting from motor vehicle crashes annually.

(This story was originally published on January 11, 2021)