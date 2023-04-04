SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Federal elected officials representing Indiana paid a visit to Sullivan County Tuesday following the March 31 deadly tornado that killed three residents.

Congressman Larry Bucshon and Senator Mike Braun spoke to the media at the Sullivan City Hall Tuesday afternoon. Senator Braun’s office said he wanted to visit to show support for the community as well as offer his office’s assistance in the clean-up and recovery following Friday’s devastating EF-3 tornado.

The politicians were joined by Sullivan Mayor Clint Lamb to discuss the area’s next steps in what Mayor Lamb has called a long-term recovery process.

WTWO’s Will Price was in attendance and will have more details surrounding the politician’s visit tonight at 11 p.m. on WTWO. This page will be updated with those details.