Lobbying group: Two-thirds of Indiana’s hotels face closure

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A national lobbying group says that about two-thirds of Indiana’s hotels could be forced to close permanently in the coming months if Congress doesn’t provide more coronavirus financial relief.

The hospitality industry has been hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic. The American Hotel & Lodging Association cites a survey from its members in estimating that nearly 700 of Indiana’s 1,042 hotels will permanently close within the next six months if they don’t obtain additional funding.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports that hotels and other related businesses have laid off or furloughed thousands of workers since the pandemic began in March.

(This story was originally published on October 4, 2020)

