INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) – Ascension St. Vincent has joined Ascension Global Mission in helping out the people of Ukraine.

The two organizations are making financial contributions to assist the people of Ukraine, and Ascension is also donating medical supplies through MedSurplus Alliance, says a press release. MedSurplus Alliance is an accredited Medical Supply Recovery Organization and will distribute supplies to established and trusted partners in Ukraine to help serve those most vulnerable, according to the press release.

The press release says Ascension is partnering with reputable charities including Daughters of Charity International Project Services and Catholic Relief Services to reach the people of Ukraine.