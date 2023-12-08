HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say with Indiana’s lawmakers set to return to the Statehouse on January 8 for the start of the 2024 legislative session, local Indiana legislators released online surveys to gather constituents’ feedback on important issues.

A media release says to get started on the survey, lawmakers ask Hoosiers to visit their state representative’s webpage at one of the following links and click on the red “Take My Survey” button. The representatives who have a survey include:

A media release says to complete online surveys, constituents must be a resident of the district and submit it by the December 31 deadline. Constituents can check which House district they reside in by visiting the Indiana General Assembly’s website and entering a home address. Constituents can also expect to receive or may have already received a copy of their state representative’s survey mailer in their mailbox.

Officials say the 2024 legislative session begins January 8 and must conclude by March 14. Hoosiers can stay informed and engaged by going here, where they can watch session and committee meetings, read proposed bills and view calendars and agendas.