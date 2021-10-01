Longtime Indiana legislator quitting in frustration

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A longtime Democratic state senator from northwestern Indiana has decided to leave her seat in frustration over iron-fisted Republican control of the Legislature.

Sen. Karen Tallian of Ogden Dunes submitted a letter Thursday to Senate leaders that she would be resigning effective Nov. 1, about a year before her term ends. Tallian was sharply critical of Senate Republicans, saying that “after 16 years I’ve had enough.” Tallian said Republicans decide all issues in secret, making it “impossible to have real debate.”

Tallian has been a longtime advocate of legalizing marijuana, an issue that’s been blocked from debate by Republicans.