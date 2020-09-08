Longtime Republican senator quitting Indiana Legislature

Indiana News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Aerial view of Indiana Statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A Republican state senator who unsuccessfully ran for Indianapolis mayor last year is resigning from the Indiana Legislature with two years left in his term.

Sen. Jim Merritt said in a statement Tuesday he would resign Nov. 4 from the seat he was first elected to in 1990. The 61-year-old Merritt was a leading supporter of the state’s “lifeline law,” which lets underage drinkers or drug users report medical emergencies without fear of facing criminal charges. He did not specify a reason for his resignation.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 8, 2020)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories