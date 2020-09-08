Longtime Republican senator quitting Indiana Legislature

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A Republican state senator who unsuccessfully ran for Indianapolis mayor last year is resigning from the Indiana Legislature with two years left in his term.

Sen. Jim Merritt said in a statement Tuesday he would resign Nov. 4 from the seat he was first elected to in 1990. The 61-year-old Merritt was a leading supporter of the state’s “lifeline law,” which lets underage drinkers or drug users report medical emergencies without fear of facing criminal charges. He did not specify a reason for his resignation.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 8, 2020)