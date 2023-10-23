HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – With Halloween right around the corner, what do people think of?
Some will say Trick or Treating. Some might think about carving pumpkins, and letting imagination run wild. Some also think of haunted houses and attractions straight out of horror movies.
The question is where one should go for to get a fix of screams in?
With Indiana having over 90 haunted attractions, it can be hard to decide, but thanks to thescarefactor.com, picking your next favorite haunt will be easy.
Here are ten haunted houses across Indiana that one can still catch an experience for the 2023 season.
- Newburgh Civitan Zombie Farm (Newburgh)
- Joint Junior/Senior Civitan project since 1974 as a fundraiser for Newburgh Civitan. Won numerous joint project awards, been featured on local television and in newspapers. Proceeds go towards the Civitan, and additional proceeds are donated to various charities such as Easter Seals and Special Olympics
- Abattoir A Haunted Attraction (Vincennes)
- Haunted High II Terror On Main Street (Washington)
- Fundraiser for Washington Catholic High School
- A Night at the Manor (Center Point)
- Shattered Nightmares (Terre Haute)
- Takes place in the Old Bunny Bread Stores across from Big Shooters Bar and Grill
- The Childrens Museum Annual Haunted House (Indianapolis)
- Scarevania Haunted House (Muncie)
- Evil on Erie (Lafayette)
- Giant haunted house with over 15,000 square feet of terror.
- Hysterium Haunted Asylum (Fort Wayne)