HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch released a statement on Thursday criticizing the Indiana Department of Health’s use of the term ‘chestfeeding’ in a now deleted tweet promoting the 2023 Breastfeeding Conference.

The tweet on the Indiana Department of Health’s official account invited the public to hear dynamic speakers and take valuable knowledge back to their community to support “chest/breastfeeding families.”

Twitter screenshot provided by Lt. Gov. Crouch

“We don’t advance the cause of women’s rights or improve their level of healthcare by diluting our unique place in society,” Lt. Governor Crouch said in her statement. “As a woman and a mom, I find the Indiana Department of Health’s use of the term ‘chestfeeding’ insensitive and demeaning.”