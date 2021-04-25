Police: Man arrested after leaving explosive device outside Terre Haute Police Department

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A 50-year-old man was arrested Saturday for allegedly leaving an improvised explosive device and causing a fire outside the Terre Haute Police Department.

Curtis T. Hogan of Terre Haute was booked into the Vigo County Jail on charges of possession of a destructive device and attempted arson. He is being held without bond.

Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen reported that the department discovered an improvised explosive device outside the west side of the Terre Haute Police Department just before 1 a.m. Saturday.

At approximately 12:41 a.m., officers discovered a small fire on the west side of the Terre Haute Police Department near two double doors. They were able to extinguish the fire and discovered that the device was a gas container that had been converted into an improvised explosive that utilized an accelerant and projectiles. No one was injured.

Police said Hogan was identified after authorities posted information on social media with surveillance photos. In one of the photos, a man can be seen holding what appears to be a red gasoline container.

“We received an overwhelming number of tips which ultimately led to this man’s arrest,” police said on Facebook. “We are grateful to work for such a supportive community.”