Man convicted in Jill Behrman case to stay in prison during new court proceedings

(WEHT)- A federal appellate court has ruled that Robert Myers II must stay in prison during ongoing court proceedings. The decision overturns a lower court ruling that would have released Myers II on June 15 as he undergoes a new trial.

Myers II was convicted in 2006 in connection to the death of Indiana University student Jill Behrman.

In 2019, a U.S. district court ruled that Myers II should be given a new trial based on his contention that he was given inadequate representation during his first trial.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 11, 2020)

LATEST NEWS