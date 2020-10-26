Man facing murder charges dies from injuries

WABASH CO, Ind (WEHT) A man who police say stabbed his 10 year old son to death before being shot by police has died.

The county prosecutor announced this morning 32 year-old William Sendelbach died Saturday after two and a half weeks in a Fort Wayne hospital.

Sendelbach was facing murder and attempted murder charges. On October 8th, officers were called to the home on a report of a domestic dispute. When they arrived, they found Sendelbach was outside with a gun.

Police say he fired and hit an officer in the leg. Officers returned fire and hit Sendelbach several times.

Wabash County Prosecutor Bill Hartley Jr. says Sendelbach spoke about what happened before he died.

“In the house he drew these pentagrams is what I call them. He called them devil traps on the floor. And it seems like he has this fascination with the devil and that kind of thing, but when we interviewed him before he passed, he didn’t have a good response as to why this happened. He admitted that it was a senseless thing.”

Hartley Jr. says in his last words he continued to bring up issues involving the devil.

Officers who shot Sendelbach have been cleared of any wrongdoing.

(This story was originally published on October 26, 2020)

