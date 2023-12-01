TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An incarcerated man was found dead at the prison in Terre Haute on Friday.

According to a news release from the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Odell Corely, 59, was found unresponsive at the United States Penitentiary at 9:25 a.m. Friday morning.

“Responding employees initiated life-saving measures. Emergency medical services (EMS) were

requested while life-saving efforts continued. Mr. Corely was subsequently pronounced

deceased by EMS personnel,” the release reads.

The FBI has been notified as a result of the incident.

According to officials, Corely had been incarcerated at USP Terre Haute since July of 2005. Corely had been sentenced to death in the northern district of Indiana for a number of charges related to bank robbery and causing a death by use of a firearm in commission of a robbery.

For additional information regarding USP Terre Haute visit the Bureau of Prisons website here.