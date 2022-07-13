INDIANAPOLIS — A dead adult male was found in a lake on Indy’s southwest side where a missing Indianapolis dad and his three young children were last seen before they disappeared.

Police have not released the identity of the deceased man at this time.

According to police reports, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the Indianapolis Fire Department were called to a lake located near Bluff Road and Troy Avenue at 7:42 p.m. Tuesday night on a death investigation run. A dive team was also called to the scene.

Numerous police officers were on scene along with dive teams, homicide detectives, firefighters and paramedics.

This is the same lake where family members previously said Kyle Moorman and his three young children were last known to be. Family and friends of Moorman were at the scene of the death investigation on Tuesday night, awaiting news from authorities as police set up a perimeter outside the lake.



IFD searching the lake on Tuesday. (Photo by IFD)

Previously, family said Moorman and his young children — Kyle, Kyannah and Kyran, all under age 6 — disappeared after Moorman took the children fishing on July 6 at the lake located near Bluff and Troy. Moorman’s final phone ping put him at the lake at 12:48 p.m. on July 7.

Family even said a bottle belonging to the youngest child, Kryan, had been found along the bank of the lake prior to Tuesday evening’s tragic discovery.

On Monday night, family members and friends had taken it upon themselves to search the lake for traces of their loved ones, expressing frustration with the search efforts that had so far been undertaken by authorities.

“We’ve been out here alone,” said Mariah Moorman, Kyle Moorman’s sister.

“Nobody (will) help us,” said Gloria Hamblen, Kyle Moorman’s aunt.

From left: Kyle Moorman, 27; Kyle Moorman II, 5; Kyannah Holland, 2; and Kyran Holland, 1.

On Monday, the family member of Moorman announced a $10,000 reward for information on him or his children’s whereabouts.

At this time, police have not yet confirmed if Moorman or any of the children have been found in the lake.

Police said the Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the man found in the lake.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.