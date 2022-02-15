CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Authorities in Clinton have released the name of the man who died following a police pursuit through town that ended when he drove his car into the Wabash River.

In a press release, Clinton Chief of Police Billy MacLaren announced that the man who died was John Renfro of Clinton.

The agency reports having turned over their complete report to the Vermillion County Prosecutors office for review on Jan. 17. The report was turned over without the autopsy report and the official cause of death.

According to Vermillion County Coroner John Wheat, the official cause of death will be released as soon as they have the results back from the toxicology lab, which Wheat confirmed has been delayed.