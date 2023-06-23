VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Huntingburg man accused of leading police on a two-county chase after he sideswiped a patrol unit in 2020 was sentenced to prison time in Vigo County Court this week.

50-year-old Jeffrey Shawn Frakes has already been serving a 5-year sentence in Dubois County for charges of dissemination of matter harmful to minors with a habitual offender enhancement.

His charges in Vigo County stem from the events of November 2020, when law enforcement said he struck a patrol vehicle before leading police on a chase that would end with him being tracked down in a wooded area by a K-9 unit and arrested.

Thursday, Judge Sarah Mullican handed down a sentence that will keep Frakes in jail for an extended period of at least seven years. Giving Frakes a 16-year prison sentence with nine years suspended, to be served concurrently with the Dubois County sentence.

On June 1, as part of a plea agreement, Frakes pleaded guilty to the most serious charge in his case, a level 2 felony charge of dealing in methamphetamine more than 10 grams.

“On this occasion, law enforcement from Sullivan and Vigo Counties worked together to apprehend Jeffrey Frakes and locate his methamphetamine and marijuana. We commend all agencies involved for their effective teamwork. The investigation showed Mr. Frakes was a user of methamphetamine supporting his substance use by dealing meth as well.” commented Prosecutor Terry Modesitt when asked about the case. “This sentence allows Mr. Frakes to go to prison for a period of time and decide what direction his future will take. If he completes treatment and stays away from drugs and other criminal activities for the next 13 years, the criminal justice system has done its job of encouraging reformation. If he does not, he could spend an additional nine years in prison if he violates his probation.”

In exchange for the guilty plea, the following charges were dismissed;

Possession of methamphetamine of 28 or more grams A level 3 felony

Dealing in marijuana when defendant has a prior conviction of drug dealing A level 5 felony

Unlawful possession of a syringe A level 6 felony

Resisting law enforcement A class A misdemeanor

Dealing in marijuana A class A misdemeanor

Possession of marijuana A class B misdemeanor

Possession of paraphernalia A class C misdemeanor



Read the full sentencing order below;