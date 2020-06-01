Man killed in Indianapolis shooting was local business leader and former IU football player

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN/WEHT) — Police are investigating three different deadly shootings that occurred in Indianapolis over the weekend.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says that one of the victims was 38-year-old Christopher Beaty.

Police say Beaty suffered multiple gunshot wounds Sunday night just before midnight near Talbot and Vermont streets in downtown Indianapolis, and died at the scene.

From 2000-2004, Beaty was a defensive lineman on the Indiana University football team.

On Beaty’s Twitter page, he called himself the leader of a company called Fresh Marketing.

Police say they have not yet made any arrests, and are still investigating what led to the shooting.

