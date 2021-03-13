Man known as ‘Brian Kil’ sentenced to 75 years for child pornography, extortion charges

INDIANAPOLIS — The man who preyed on young girls, their families, and schools in central Indiana learned his sentence Friday.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt sentenced Buster Hernandez, better known as “Brian Kil” was sentenced to 75 years in federal prison Friday.

Hernandez created panic threatening when he threatened mass casualties at two high schools and the Shops at Perry Crossing in Plainfield. Last February, Hernandez pleaded guilty to the “sextortion” of numerous minors across the world, including at least six in Indiana, and in at least two other countries.

His charges include child pornography, threats, extortion and witness tampering.

“Today we mark, with quiet satisfaction, that here evil has been met with justice. Conduct like this falls so far outside even the most basic understanding of human decency and compassion that our natural inclination might be to look away from this horrible spectacle. We cannot do so. We must acknowledge that evil such as this exists in our world so that we might give thanks for those brave men and women who give their all to see that it does not prevail and so that we are all reminded to do whatever we must to protect our children.” Acting U.S. Attorney John Childress

Investigators believe the crimes started in 2012 and went up until he was caught in August of 2017.

Hernandez contacted victims between the ages of 12 and 15, through more than 300 social media accounts.

He would demand sexually explicit videos and photos and threaten to murder, rape, kidnap and hurt them if they didn’t give him what he wanted.

One of those threats was to the Shops at Perry Crossing, where he threatened to bring a gun and explosives to the mall. He named a certain teenager in those threats, saying it was her fault.

He also made threats to Plainfield and Danville high schools between late 2015 and early 2016.

The threats caused the evacuation and closure of the schools and several businesses.

“Mr. Hernandez has been sitting in a jail cell for more than three years since a collective law enforcement effort put an end to his reign of terror, and today’s sentence ensures he will remain behind bars for a very long time, unable to victimize anyone else, ever again. The communities of Plainfield and Danville, and those in other states where he victimized young girls, can rest easy knowing the FBI and our partners worked tirelessly and used all our resources to find him and bring this day about.” FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan

Hernandez reportedly told prosecutors he wanted to be the “worst cyber-terrorist who ever lived.”

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Tiffany J. Preston, who prosecuted this case for the government, Hernandez must also serve a lifetime of supervised release following his imprisonment.

If you believe you have been a victim of sextortion by Buster Hernandez, a/k/a Brian Kil, a/k/a Purge of Maine, and or any of the usernames listed here, please contact the Indianapolis FBI Office at 317-595-4000, Option 2, or submit the information to https://www.fbi.gov/tips.